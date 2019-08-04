(MIAC #218) Acceleration of “Somethings Not Right” Feeling Globally

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NEW ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution
AVAILABLE HERE https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
Alan James host of Circleofwhitelight.com from Ireland and DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses energetic changes in consciousness and frequency on Earth as the Sun moves into its 400-year cycle affecting global crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is an energetic timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.
•Perpetual motion energy devices Perendev Magnetic Motor
•Vertical Agriculture
•Gravitational Vortex Power
•Global Floods 2018-2019
•Delayed planting seasons 2019 N. Hemisphere
•Why people are feeling on edge these days globally
•Jet streams behaving strangely
•Riding a natural cycle to boost electromagnetic atmospheric output
•5G frequencies for crowd control as food prices rise 200%
•Self-sufficiency for the emerging world
•Documentary American Black Out
#grandsolarminimum #food #foodprices #climaterevolution #miniiceageconversations
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*** Today’s Story Links ***
Astonishing winter-like jet stream threatens two provinces with July SNOW https://www.theweathernetwork.com/ca/...
Ryan Maue Weather maps https://twitter.com/RyanMaue
The Strongest Summer Jet Stream to Hit the Pacific Northwest EVER! https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2019/0...
https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-xtb-U_tq0L...
https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-qShj_SfBom...
250 mb wind speeds https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-cawhFawUwt... _______________________________________
ADAPT 2030 SOCIAL MEDIA STEEMIT https://steemit.com/@adapt2030
MEDIUM https://medium.com/@globalcooling
MINDS https://minds.com/ADAPT2030
GAB https://gab.ai/adapt2030
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/hashtag/adap...
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Video & Audio Content Created & Produced by David DuByne http://www.oilseedcrops.org