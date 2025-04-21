BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Running from TCC, with Easter Cakes: Men who came to the church to light the Easter cakes
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
1259 followers
Follow
74 views • 1 week ago

Ukraine. The men who came to the church to light the Easter cakes, seeing the TCC workers, ran in all directions.

Military enlistment officers showed up at a church on Easter to remind Ukrainians just how "free and independent" they really are.

Adding, Hegseth being stupid again: 

🚨 Hegseth Shared Yemen Strike Details in Private Signal Chat

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is under scrutiny for allegedly sharing sensitive military information about the March 15 airstrikes in Yemen in a private Signal group chat that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer, none of whom had official need-to-know access.

The chat, titled “Defense | Team Huddle,” was created before his confirmation and remained active after.

He reportedly shared F/A-18 Hornet flight schedules and other strike details at the same time as in another Signal chat that mistakenly included a journalist from The Atlantic.

Officials say he used his personal phone, not a secure government line, to share this information.

The situation is being investigated by the Pentagon Inspector General, following a bipartisan request from Senate Armed Services Committee leaders.

Adding to the chaos:

- Several top aides were fired last week over unrelated leaks.

- Former officials have called Hegseth’s leadership disorganized and reckless, with one calling for his removal.

While the administration denies that classified information was shared, national security experts argue otherwise — pointing out that launch times and aircraft data are operationally sensitive and potentially life-threatening if leaked.

