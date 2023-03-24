Create New Account
My thoughts on "the abortion pill" 🧐 and more natural contraception hacks
jroseland
Published Yesterday

Mifepristone is the Abortion Pill - up to 98% effective when used within 8 weeks of pregnancy. Why this and other herbal birth control methods are consistent with my moral philosophy.The mainstream birth control/family planning methods are pretty disappointing (and unreliable) so I share here three healthier alternative natural contraceptive strategies.


https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/1467-mifepristone

☯️ Visit https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Limitless-Orgasms-Protocol for a 7-part course on Tantra - become a multi-orgasmic man!


sciencedrugsabortionreviewsexphilosophypro-lifebiohackingbirth controltantraherbal birth controllimitless mindsetmisoprostolmefipristontantric semen retentionnatural contraceptivenatural rhythm method

