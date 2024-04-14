Create New Account
Poor Puppy Kept Crying In Agony, Unable To Stand Or Walk, Lied Hopelessly In A Box
High Hopes
Published 13 hours ago

Apr 13, 2024


Poor Puppy Kept Crying In Agony, Unable To Stand Or Walk, Lied Hopelessly In A Box...


This poor puppy was left in front of a vet food shop. He kept crying and unable to stand or walk. We had no idea what had happened to him before.

It's clear that something was wrong, and we had to help. We brought him to the vet for checking. Surprisingly, the vet said he has no bone break. The vet suspected that he was just very frightened after a traumatic experience....


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVk5mY5gJNM

