The Term "Illegal Immigrant" is INTOLERABLE -- what about "Murderer" ??
Department of Homeland, security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, stated that the term illegal immigrant would no longer be allowed as it was dehumanizing. This is the leftist tactic to change verbiage and definitions in order to soften the association. The public has with policies and individuals. #woke #DHS

