ZEROTIME - "Climate Change Deniers" Targeted Next, Died Suddenly News, Aussie Farmer & Smart Cities
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Zero Time with Maria Zeee


September 14, 2022


This week on ZEROTIME we cover a new Censorship Submission to target "Climate Change Deniers", as well as a new Facebook Page, 'Died Suddenly News', which is exploding with stories of COVID-19 injection injuries and deaths as a result of the injections.


We're also joined by Aussie Farmer Wade Northausen to discuss what he and his team are doing to fight back before we expose the Climate Change King and Smart City agenda.


ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jzyur-zerotime-climate-change-deniers-targeted-next-died-suddenly-news-aussie-far.html

