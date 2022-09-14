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ZEROTIME - "Climate Change Deniers" Targeted Next, Died Suddenly News, Aussie Farmer & Smart Cities
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233 views • September 14, 2022

Zero Time with Maria Zeee


September 14, 2022


This week on ZEROTIME we cover a new Censorship Submission to target "Climate Change Deniers", as well as a new Facebook Page, 'Died Suddenly News', which is exploding with stories of COVID-19 injection injuries and deaths as a result of the injections.


We're also joined by Aussie Farmer Wade Northausen to discuss what he and his team are doing to fight back before we expose the Climate Change King and Smart City agenda.


ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia


To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:


https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE


Maria is a regular contributor to Red Voice Media (RVM), releasing exclusive content each week. Subscribe to RVM Premium for just $1 today via this link:


https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jzyur-zerotime-climate-change-deniers-targeted-next-died-suddenly-news-aussie-far.html

Keywords
censorshipcurrent eventsfacebookadverse effectsvaccinevaccine injuriesaustraliasmart citiesdeathstargetsfarmeraussiejabshotinoculationinjectionclimate change denierscovidmaria zeeezero timedied suddenly news
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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