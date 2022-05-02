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21 UNWRITTEN RULES FOR BLACK AMERICANS
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20 views • May 02, 2022
This article exposes how successful the last 65 years of social engineering has been in the black community. The best way to overcome a strong people is to convince them that they are victims. Not just victims, but victims who lack the agency to change their circumstances for the better. Oh my goodness, who will they ever get to save them?! Look up in the sky it’s a bird, it’s a plane, nooooo it’s the progressive left here to save the day. And what’s their benevolent strategy for lifting the black community up, first - make the black community hate themselves, second - make the black community hate their country, and third - make the black community hate their fellow citizens. The constant theme is “hate”. The purpose is to keep the black community uneducated, emotionally volatile and violent. This of course will never serve to raise the black community up, but it will serve the progressive left’s acquisition of power. Get it? The black community aren’t people, they’re just a tools to the left and this brainwashing has trapped the black community on an invisible plantation with shackles around their necks. I’ve got the key; but as diabolical as the left’s destruction of the black community has been, what is even worse is that blacks have been conditioned to ostracize fellow blacks who have removed their restraints, escaped the plantation and then returned, like miss Tubman, to offer the sweet taste of liberty.
https://vnexplorer.net/black-people-are-sharing-the-unwritten-rules-they-follow-that-most-white-people-are-clueless-about-and-its-eye-opening-s1134105.html
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/21-UNWRITTEN-RULES-FOR-BLACK-AMERICANS-e1hv86h
https://vnexplorer.net/black-people-are-sharing-the-unwritten-rules-they-follow-that-most-white-people-are-clueless-about-and-its-eye-opening-s1134105.html
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/21-UNWRITTEN-RULES-FOR-BLACK-AMERICANS-e1hv86h
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