A Turkish opposition MP tears into Erdoğan from the parliament floor:

"You cannot be a friend of American imperialism and stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people."

Billions in trade with Israel continues. Weapons ships load at Mersin. The Kürecik NATO radar base which was built to protect Israel, stays open. Youth protesting Israeli massacres get arrested for "insulting the president."

"Every word spoken is nothing more than empty bluster — serving not the Palestinian people, but Zionist Israel."