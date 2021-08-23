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Rise Up NH 8.23.21 - Say No the Clotshot
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20 views • August 23, 2021
Were science, sanity and public health just killed by the COVAX getting approved by the FDA? Or was that misdirection, and only the EUA was continued? Further discussion about return and increase of mandates, and a plethora of responses we as citizens can make.
Links:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/australian-truckers-warn-citizens-to-stock-up-on-food-as-they-prepare-to-take-over-the-country-by-shutting-down-the-supply-chain/
Religious Exemptions: https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/immunization/documents/exemption.pdf
Check out www.thehealthyamerican.com
https:defendingtherepublic.org/covid/
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemption-letter
http://www.gencourt.state.nh.us/rsa/html/x/135-c/135-c-mrg.htm
For more information, see www.RiseUpNH.org
Links:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/australian-truckers-warn-citizens-to-stock-up-on-food-as-they-prepare-to-take-over-the-country-by-shutting-down-the-supply-chain/
Religious Exemptions: https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/immunization/documents/exemption.pdf
Check out www.thehealthyamerican.com
https:defendingtherepublic.org/covid/
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemption-letter
http://www.gencourt.state.nh.us/rsa/html/x/135-c/135-c-mrg.htm
For more information, see www.RiseUpNH.org
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