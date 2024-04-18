RUSSIA JOINS WAR AGAINST ISRAEL! - WW3 Heats Up As Russia Arms Iran! This Is A Scripted Event!

World Alternative Media





April 17, 2024





Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of Russia's arms pact with Iran as Israel and Iran face off in the middle east in what is clearly a scripted war to bring down western civilization and force upon the world a "Great Reset."

Iran's recent drone "attack" on Israel which was predicted long before has shown itself to be nothing more than the latest false flag in the scripted global war breaking out. Somehow Iran got its drones across the entire middle east and all the way to the Iron Dome before the drones were shot down. Jordan has acknowledged that in return for a water agreement, they open airspace for Israel to counter attack Iran.

The entrance of Russian into the war in the middle east signifies the beginning of something much larger than we've ever seen in modern history. War between Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Palestine, Iran, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, China, Taiwan, The United States, Canada, Britain and The European Union. This is incredibly dangerous however most are standing on soap boxes proclaiming their support for one side or the other. The truth is, all sides were propped up by the same shadow governments and banking complexes in the first place.

This is a spiritual battle playing out. It's not one country versus another. This battle is good vs evil. Humanity vs machine. The west wants to collapse and they need it to look natural. This is how they do such a thing.

In this video, we break down the dangers and the solutions with historical context.





