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Reptilians are here
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373 views • October 28, 2021
An important thing not talked about widely is the archon connection... The archon is the robot worm that enters the eye and connects a being to the red queen AI hive mind. The red queens goal is to assimilate all sentient beings in the universe into its hive mind. Though these beings are territorial they only act like they do cause their connection to the red queen hive mind...
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