Miles Guo’s: The CCP never thought that the Beijing Winter Olympics would be boycotted; starvation in Afghanistan has caused over 800,000 deaths, and the timing of the Omicron

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12/9/2021 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP never thought that the Beijing Winter Olympics would be boycotted; starvation in Afghanistan has caused over 800,000 deaths, and the timing of the Omicron and Omicron vaccine is the CCP’s Achilles’ heel