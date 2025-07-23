pt.4b Why I revoked my U.S. corporate CITIZEN-SHIP, yet retained my identity as a National

Sorry, this part had to be re-done as it 'stopped' recording. ..Done off-the-cuff=top-of-my-head! Listen @ a faster X speed-Setting if you want!

3 important items of proof-OF-contract: executed BIRTH CERTIFICATE bonds=a Trust; Social Security [Central Bankster's] ?"equal"? to TaxpayerIdentificationNumber; [DMV] Residency determined by contract with THE [privately owned by the inner CITY of LONDON,INC] utility GRID; DMV Residency: proof=a copy of an envelope with [Strawman] CAPITAL NAME with Post Office residential address on it as a contract.





There are 3 types of people in this World: Builders, maintainers, destroyers. Unfortunately, "government" hired agents/employees will not step down when THEY are given NOTICE THEY must reset [THEIR pledge/THEIR loyalty/foreign treasonist contract] or get fired! Sad---THEY only recognize 'force'---as that is what THEY have been caught doing---power-tripping!

Benjamin Fulford thinks there are 2 Trumps. Why not 3, if there were 3 Hitlery Clintons, then why couldn't there be NO Bidens? ..All one big fraud!





Recently, more evidence has come-to-light how much the Catholic Church has CLAIMED children from both living parent(s) & orphans of many of past wars & privately adopted them out or they have ended as body-parted-out/slaves on the Black Market or to ELITE & Hollywood's blood-adrenalin-drinker-addicts.





No other Patriot group is going-the-distance compared to the American State Nationals are in all 50 States of the Union. Just like the Fiduciary Anna Von Reitz---it is what you actually do that counts & makes you what you are---NOT how much you 'talk' or attempt to talk. "Know them by their fruits."

