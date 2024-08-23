All Democrats are not mentally ill, And why we should not speak in such terms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I had said in my last vid that there are many mentally ill people in the DNC and party in general. That is true. But That should never be interpreted to mean that if you are a Democrat you must be mentally ill. That is a slippery slope that leads to reeducation camps and Soviet style mental health reviews.