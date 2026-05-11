How to Use QR Codes to Get More Customers (Step-by-Step Tutorial)

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If you’ve been looking to create a custom QR code with a logo—without signing up for yet another tool—this video will show you exactly how.
👉 Create your free QR code here (no sign-up required):
https://andrewtwelftree.com/free-qr-code-generator-with-logo/
But more importantly, you’ll learn how to use QR codes the right way—so they actually help you generate traffic, leads, and customers.
Most people create a QR code and leave it at that. In this tutorial, you’ll go further by learning how to create, track, and utilise QR codes as part of a simple marketing strategy.
👉 In this video, you’ll discover:
How to create a QR code with a custom logo (free, no sign-up)
How to track QR code scans and performance
How to use QR codes to drive real customer action
Simple ways to turn QR codes into a marketing asset
🔗 Free QR Code Generator (No Sign-Up Required)