How to Use QR Codes to Get More Customers (Step-by-Step Tutorial)

If you’ve been looking to create a custom QR code with a logo—without signing up for yet another tool—this video will show you exactly how.





👉 Create your free QR code here (no sign-up required):

https://andrewtwelftree.com/free-qr-code-generator-with-logo/





But more importantly, you’ll learn how to use QR codes the right way—so they actually help you generate traffic, leads, and customers.





Most people create a QR code and leave it at that. In this tutorial, you’ll go further by learning how to create, track, and utilise QR codes as part of a simple marketing strategy.





👉 In this video, you’ll discover:





How to create a QR code with a custom logo (free, no sign-up)

How to track QR code scans and performance

How to use QR codes to drive real customer action

Simple ways to turn QR codes into a marketing asset

🔗 Free QR Code Generator (No Sign-Up Required)