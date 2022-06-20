The Fast and the Fungible: Shemitah Crypto and Stock Market Crash Continues

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Intro: https://twitter.com/jomaoppa/status/1537821386994987008
Obama Treasury Secretary Blames 'Insurrection'-Deniers For Inflation, Warns US At "Risk Of Recession" In The Next Year: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/obama-treasury-secretary-blames-insurrection-deniers-inflation-warns-us-risk-recession
UAE Joins Israel, Returning to Face Masks for COVID’s 5th Wave:
https://www.jewishpress.com/news/health-and-medicine/coronavirus/uae-joins-israel-returning-to-face-masks-for-covids-5th-wave/2022/06/14/
Germany is considering making masks compulsory in the country from October to Easter: https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1537744043349876736
The Great California Exodus... to MEXICO: Thousands flock south of the border to escape the crippling cost of living under Biden and Governor Gavin Newsom: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10912339/Thousands-flock-Mexico-escaping-crippling-cost-living-Biden-Governor-Gavin-Newsom.html
Cartel Controlled = Safer
https://www.breitbart.com/border/2022/06/17/cartel-controlled-areas-have-fewer-murders-says-mexican-president/