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HoloJoe: Analysis of CGI Biden, How Stupid Do THEY Think We Are?
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293 views • April 15, 2021
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**___LINKS and REFERENCES___**
Voters agree with Don Jr.: Biden is a ‘puppet of the radical left’
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/voters-agree-with-don-jr-biden-is-a-puppet-of-the-radical-left
Is the Biden Oval Office a Castle Rock Set-Piece?
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2021/01/is-the-biden-oval-office-a-castle-rock-set-piece/
Fact check: Debunking claims that Biden’s Oval Office is a fake movie set
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-oval-office-not-movie-set/fact-check-debunking-claims-that-bidens-oval-office-is-a-fake-movie-set-idUSKBN29V2JZ
12 deepfake examples that terrified and amused the internet
https://www.creativebloq.com/features/deepfake-examples
Deepfake Examples
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-QvIX3cY4lc
Joe Biden: 'Why the hell would I take a cognitive test?'
https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-53671679
Biden CGI Mics CSPAN
https://www.c-span.org/video/?509926-1/president-plans-visit-southern-border
Biden Green Screen
https://www.youtubepp.com/watch?v=B8O9tLrie3c
Mailvox: the HoloJoe isn't real
http://voxday.blogspot.com/2021/03/mailvox-holojoe-isnt-real.html
Top of Biden’s Head Disappears
https://twitter.com/MiNopinions/status/1369834190297038848
Trump's fake inauguration on March 4 was QAnon's latest vision that flopped. A new date is now being peddled to perpetuate the mind games.
https://www.businessinsider.com/qanon-march-4-failure-conspiracy-theory-now-prophesizes-march-20-2021-3
‘What happened?’: QAnon followers left upset and angry as conspiracy theory’s ‘storm’ fails to materialise
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/qanon-trump-biden-inauguration-storm-b1790243.html
Tupac Hologram
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGbrFmPBV0Y
'It's obvious': Cosmetic surgeons say Biden had facelift before 2020 campaign
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/its-obvious-cosmetic-surgeons-say-biden-had-facelift-before-2020-campaign
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http://bit.ly/Divinelaw
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___BECOME A MEMBER FOR EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS___
Monthly donation and support options:
https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm
___EMF PROTECTION FOR 5G & WIFI___
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/emfharmonized/
___ASCENT NUTRITION___
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/ascent/
**___LINKS and REFERENCES___**
Voters agree with Don Jr.: Biden is a ‘puppet of the radical left’
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/voters-agree-with-don-jr-biden-is-a-puppet-of-the-radical-left
Is the Biden Oval Office a Castle Rock Set-Piece?
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2021/01/is-the-biden-oval-office-a-castle-rock-set-piece/
Fact check: Debunking claims that Biden’s Oval Office is a fake movie set
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-oval-office-not-movie-set/fact-check-debunking-claims-that-bidens-oval-office-is-a-fake-movie-set-idUSKBN29V2JZ
12 deepfake examples that terrified and amused the internet
https://www.creativebloq.com/features/deepfake-examples
Deepfake Examples
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-QvIX3cY4lc
Joe Biden: 'Why the hell would I take a cognitive test?'
https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-53671679
Biden CGI Mics CSPAN
https://www.c-span.org/video/?509926-1/president-plans-visit-southern-border
Biden Green Screen
https://www.youtubepp.com/watch?v=B8O9tLrie3c
Mailvox: the HoloJoe isn't real
http://voxday.blogspot.com/2021/03/mailvox-holojoe-isnt-real.html
Top of Biden’s Head Disappears
https://twitter.com/MiNopinions/status/1369834190297038848
Trump's fake inauguration on March 4 was QAnon's latest vision that flopped. A new date is now being peddled to perpetuate the mind games.
https://www.businessinsider.com/qanon-march-4-failure-conspiracy-theory-now-prophesizes-march-20-2021-3
‘What happened?’: QAnon followers left upset and angry as conspiracy theory’s ‘storm’ fails to materialise
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/qanon-trump-biden-inauguration-storm-b1790243.html
Tupac Hologram
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGbrFmPBV0Y
'It's obvious': Cosmetic surgeons say Biden had facelift before 2020 campaign
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/its-obvious-cosmetic-surgeons-say-biden-had-facelift-before-2020-campaign
Learn LAW
http://bit.ly/Divinelaw
***
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ALT-TECH PLATFORMS FOR UNCENSORED CONTENT. We’re going to post our best stuff there.
Rumble
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Gab.tv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/stillnessinthestorm
***
Stillness in the Storm -- The News THEY don't want you to see.
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/
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