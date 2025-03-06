Loaded Potato Founder's Story - MJ : "I hate to cook"

Hello!! I’m MJ and I hate to cook. I’m an architect builder. How did I end up here?





This is the “I hate cooking but want my familiy to eat healthy and don’t have a ton of money” cooking channel.





This is my Founder’s Video!

https://loadedpotato.org

I hate cooking so much I hacked the system. Martha Stewart ruined it for us normal people who don’t want to spend all day thawing, slicing, dicing. Cooking channels making us feel like failures if we aren’t spending hours on dinner. There IS a better way and I figured it out.





Let me solve your meals problems with my quick, easy, budget friendly recipes using only shelf stable and canned foods.





I’ll be posting twice a day, cheap meals, product reviews, cooking videos, and how to use Loaded Potato to solve all your dinner problems. Most of my meals can be ready in 5-10 min and cost $1-2 a person. Feed your family homemade healthy protein and veggie filled meals but never thaw meat or slice and dice veggies again.





Check out my FREE website for all our recipes and grocery calculator. You pick your meals, we do all the calculating, even add to your Walmart or Amazon Fresh cart right from our site, all free.

