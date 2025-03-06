BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Loaded Potato Founder's Story - MJ : "I hate to cook"
eatloadedpotato
eatloadedpotato
13 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 1 month ago

Hello!! I’m MJ and I hate to cook. I’m an architect builder. How did I end up here?


This is the “I hate cooking but want my familiy to eat healthy and don’t have a ton of money” cooking channel.


This is my Founder’s Video!

https://loadedpotato.org

I hate cooking so much I hacked the system. Martha Stewart ruined it for us normal people who don’t want to spend all day thawing, slicing, dicing. Cooking channels making us feel like failures if we aren’t spending hours on dinner. There IS a better way and I figured it out.


Let me solve your meals problems with my quick, easy, budget friendly recipes using only shelf stable and canned foods.


I’ll be posting twice a day, cheap meals, product reviews, cooking videos, and how to use Loaded Potato to solve all your dinner problems. Most of my meals can be ready in 5-10 min and cost $1-2 a person. Feed your family homemade healthy protein and veggie filled meals but never thaw meat or slice and dice veggies again.


Check out my FREE website for all our recipes and grocery calculator. You pick your meals, we do all the calculating, even add to your Walmart or Amazon Fresh cart right from our site, all free.

https://loadedpotato.org


#cannedfood #shelfstable #quickdinnerideas #cheapdinnerideas#pantrymeal #easymeals #grocerycalculator #mealplanner #ihatecooking #cookingsucks #healthymeals #sickofdinner


For any questions or inquiries regarding this video, please reach out to [email protected]


----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

X : https://x.com/eatloadedpotato

----------------------------------------------------------------


Keywords
prepperhealthy mealsrecipesmealseasy mealscanned foodshelf stablegrocery calculatormeal plannerbudget meals
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy