“The Truth Is Way Worse Than I Thought” | Whitney Webb

Check out Whitney Webb's bestselling book exposing the criminal rise of Jeffrey Epstein (One Nation Under Blackmail): https://amzn.to/4kcNCdI

Credit to Peter McCormack for their great interview with Whitney Webb

For years, the public narrative around Jeffrey Epstein has been confined almost entirely to sex trafficking. But investigative journalist Whitney Webb argues that this narrowing of focus was deliberate. By reducing Epstein to a singular moral scandal, the broader financial and intelligence-linked networks surrounding him were effectively shielded from scrutiny.

Webb contends that Epstein operated deeply within elite financial circles, with early ties to Bear Stearns and later relationships with powerful figures such as Leslie Wexner and Leon Black. His management of vast fortunes, involvement in complex tax structures, and proximity to insider trading investigations suggest a career embedded in high finance long before his crimes became public. According to Webb, unresolved questions surrounding murdered associates, offshore finance, and organized crime links were quietly buried as media attention fixated on salacious details.

Equally significant is Epstein’s documented interest in currency trading, cryptocurrency, and fintech. He publicly praised Bitcoin as a digital asset, cultivated relationships within elite tech institutions, and sought to rebrand himself as a science and technology investor even after his first arrest. Webb argues that this was not image rehabilitation alone—it reflected continuity in a decades-long pattern of financial maneuvering that intersected with intelligence circles and emerging technologies.

The central claim is not that Epstein’s sex crimes were secondary—they were real and criminal—but that they were used to eclipse a parallel story about financial power, systemic corruption, and elite networks. If the financial dimension remains unexamined, Webb warns, the public is left with outrage—but not understanding.

