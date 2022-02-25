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WAR PROPAGANDA EXPOSED. FEAR MONGERING (SEE DESCRIPTION)
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61 views • February 25, 2022
This clip was circulating as Russian Jets overhead, it turned out it was a Russian Airshow from May 2020.
Here is the original clip.
They simply took a portion out of the original clip and added background air raid sirens.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQkO5XsQMag
Here is the original clip.
They simply took a portion out of the original clip and added background air raid sirens.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQkO5XsQMag
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