We Are The Light & Reality Is Ours To Change w/ Ole Dammegard

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Truth Seeker, Code Breaker and Peacemaker Ole Dammegard, awarded the Prague Peace Prize, and adopted by the Apache Nation, is an author, International speaker, former journalist, musician (2 solo albums), composer (TV, and a short film), artist, inventor and investigator, who has dedicated the last 35 years to researching many of the global conspiracies. Millions of viewers and listeners around the world have taken part of his interviews and presentations. His main focus has been to find out the truth about the assassinations of JFK, the Swedish Prime minister Olof Palme, Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King, John Lennon and Lady Di, plus the hundreds of alleged mass shootings and terror attacks such as 911, Norway, Oklahoma City and many, many more.
He is an International Raj Yoga teacher and the author of 4 books, including what has been named a Master Piece; Coup d’etat in Slow Motion, Part I-II, as well as receiving awards for his air brush art work and custom car creation. In addition, as a young man he was quite an adventurer, who after having traveled alone on an old bicycle through Europe, helped to smuggle out some friends from war-torn Iran (1984), beautifully described in the true story ‘Shadow of Tears’.
Show links:
https://lightonconspiracies.com/
https://www.patreon.com/lightonconspi...
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