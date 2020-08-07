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THIS is WHY the Deep State is targeting President Donald J. Trump
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52 views • August 07, 2020
Antifa riots and firebombs are just what you see on the nightly news. Joe Biden is merely a smiling puppet. Nobody will tell you about the war that Trump is truly fighting - the war that would turn your stomach if you really knew how bad, how deep, and how sick it truly is.
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