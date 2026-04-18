Deception of the Iranians & Trump Dream 4-18-26@113 AM Shared 4-23-26

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A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ about the continual deception of the Iranian Lego videos and the character assassination plan of President Trump by the kingdom of darkness.
Matthew 12:34-35
34 O generation of vipers, how can ye, being evil, speak good things? for out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh.
35 A good man out of the good treasure of the heart bringeth forth good things: and an evil man out of the evil treasure bringeth forth evil things.
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