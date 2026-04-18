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Deception of the Iranians & Trump Dream 4-18-26@113 AM Shared 4-23-26
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ about the continual deception of the Iranian Lego videos and the character assassination plan of President Trump by the kingdom of darkness.

Matthew 12:34-35

34 O generation of vipers, how can ye, being evil, speak good things? for out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh.

35 A good man out of the good treasure of the heart bringeth forth good things: and an evil man out of the evil treasure bringeth forth evil things.


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