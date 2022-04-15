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Ruby Princess - Remember this cruise ship - Covid cases
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244 views • April 15, 2022
All Passengers this time triple jabbed -- and 70 have Covid. This ship has 5G Technology which it boasts in its advertising brochure that that you can talk to anyone anywhere on the high seas. Seeing that Covid and EMF Radiation have much the same symptoms it could be the EMF radiation that is the problem.
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