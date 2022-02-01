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The Reverse Empath Master Secrets - The Heyoka Sacred Clown - Practical Shaman Experience
The Heyoka Empath
The Heyoka Empath
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11 views • February 01, 2022
The Reverse Empath Master Secrets - The Heyoka Sacred Clown - Practical Shaman Experience

In this video I am going share the connection between the mongoose or meerkat spirit animal and the heyoka sacred clown acting as n mirror or the reverse empath. I will share a bit of my life journey in my toddler years.

On this channel I guarantee you will gain knowledge never been covered by anyone, completely unique. And the information we will bring is based on the actual experience of me and my partner Jade Raven Alchemist. We both are Heyoka Shamans with practical experience in various psychic, metaphysical and healing modalities.

Join our Facebook Group "The Heyoka Empath" :
https://www.facebook.com/groups/theheyokaempath/

Follow "The Odin Code" on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/OdinHecate/

Follow Sister Page "Jade Raven Alchemist on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/JadeRavenAlc...

Shaman Katushka recommends Jade Raven Alchemist.

Absolutely wonderful to be touched by Jades' ability to interpret the vibrational energy of Animism surrounding us at this time.
Breath.Life.Spirit.

Marinda Engelbrecht recommends Jade Raven Alchemist.

Jade Raven Alchemist is Master Heyoka Empath, Deep Shaman, Highly connected with the Akashic and Astral planes, She has superior knowledge and connection with various spirit guides. I learned so much from her. Spot on with Tarot and Oracle readings as well. I recommend her in a heart beat.

Join our Facebook Group "Truth is the ultimate rebel" : https://www.facebook.com/groups/infin...

This group serves as an incubator for various spiritual, psychic and metaphysical modalities, "Incubating humans". We support each other as well as learn from one another.

Follow Albert Blackwell on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

Raising Love
Sorcerer Supreme
Relentless Hunter
Fractal Scriptwriter
Painting Your Destiny Flower

Follow Jade Raven on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/jade.raven.1023

Just shining my little light 💙✨

Follow Marinda Engelbrecht on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/marinda.enge...

Heaven is a place on Earth
Mirror to the Supreme Sorcerer
The Relentless Hunter's Apprentice
Infinite

#HeyokaEmpath #HeyokaShaman #HeyokaReverseEmpath #Empath #ReverseEmpath #Shaman #Heyoka #HeyokaClown #SacredClown #HeyokaSacredClown #SpiritAnimal #SpiritAnimalGuide #SpiritGuide
Keywords
shamanempathspirit animalheyoka empathheyoka shamanheyoka reverse empathreverse empathheyokaheyoka clownsacred clownheyoka sacred clownspirit animal guide
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