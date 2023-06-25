Create New Account
P.3 Mullein tea chat with EK: Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe – ‘Bugger you mate, I’m alright, Jackie!’ MVI_2207,10merged
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/3382b342-c0fb-48a5-b8f9-b4fb3186feac

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f7cc6ffc-0776-4d78-98ac-4bbe33fd29e9

Today’s topic is Reserve Bank of Australia’s Governor, Philip Lowe, specifically, his ethics and empathy quotients, regarding the enormous pain the bank is inflicting upon indebted Australians. I am expressing my opinion only, and I may be completely mistaken, and in fact, I may be far more worthy of my pejorative assessments, not Philip Lowe. I am drinking mullein tea every day now, to try to loosen and expel mucus and phlegm from my chest, given my propensity these days to pneumonia. This may become a regular chat à la Dr Jane Ruby’s ‘Coffee Chat’. This is not medical advice.

Keywords
gardenhomelessnessunemploymentinflationinterest rateshomemortgagesmullein teaphilip lowereserve bank of australiaindebtednessfinancial stress

