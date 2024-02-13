THEY DID IT!!! FLOODS-"WILD"FIRES-EARTHQUAKES*NOT GOD OR MOTHER NATURE*

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts





OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/





To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)

Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!





https://www.solarham.net/

https://twitter.com/VeganRecovering/status/1757226617578082683

https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1757199813181886480

https://twitter.com/Rainmaker1973/status/1757126143143006299

https://twitter.com/DavidWolfe/status/1757125402604998771

https://twitter.com/volcaholic1/status/1757048586024472764

https://twitter.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1755521600332464317

https://twitter.com/VDejan0000/status/1757171254665322539

https://watchers.news/2024/02/12/intense-hailstorms-hit-uae-after-cloud-seeding-operations/

https://twitter.com/gracieback2/status/1757402349931282664

https://twitter.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/1757287212817797235

https://watchers.news/2024/02/13/seismic-activity-at-kick-em-jenny-submarine-volcano-grenada/

https://watchers.news/2024/02/12/three-cmes-heading-toward-earth-impact-expected-on-february-13/

https://watchers.news/2024/02/13/massive-power-outages-hit-victoria-during-violent-thunderstorms-australia/

https://twitter.com/theinformantofc/status/1757414398094610784



