Depopulation Agenda Exposed 12 Years Ago

The Depopulation Agenda by the government (the Deep State) was exposed by Dr. Rima 12 years before Covid started.



World depopulation has been planned by governments for years, which is led by The Deep State.



Bill Gates and his father openly spoke of mass world depopulation often. Gates (not a doctor) has been pushing the covid “vaccine”, along with politicians and people on the tel-lie-vision for months.



Bill Gates has the patent on the covid “vaccine.”



Governments, the CDC and politicians hide real death numbers resulting from the covid “vaccine” (they number in the thousands.)



Covid is the fear tactic used by governments of the world to scare people into taking the “vaccine.” Covid isn’t the problem, their “vaccine” is!



The WHO (World Health Organization) Is A Private Corporation Just Like The Federal Reserve And Receives More Than Two Thirds of Its Funding From The Pharmaceutical Industry.



Dr. Rima Laibow is one of the foremost natural physicians and environmental doctors. She practiced drug-free psychiatry and medicine in New York and is the Medical Director of the Natural Solutions Foundation who oversees the wellness, educational and other activities at the Natural Solutions Center.



World Depopulation Agenda Exposed 12 Years Before Covid



In this video with Jesse Ventura, Dr. Rima E. Laibow talks about how the “culling” will happen.





This interview with Jesse Ventura on the Deep State’s depopulation agenda took place over a decade before the Covid fear tactic was put in place to scare people into taking the death jab (covid “vaccine” for world depopulation.)



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Who is Rima Laibow?



Dr. Rima E. Laibow, M.D. is the Medical Director of the Natural Solutions Foundation. She is a graduate of Albert Einstein College of Medicine (1970) who believes passionately in the right every American to choose a personal health path that is free of government or corporate interference.



The Dr. Rima Network for The Dr. Rima Institute

At the Natural Solutions Center, Valley of the Moon, Chiriqui, Panama – www.DrRima.net



She has practiced drug-free, natural medicine for 35 years by seeking the underlying cause of every illness and ailment. Over During this time, she has enjoyed remarkable success with a wide assortment of cataclysmic problems and health promotion efforts.



Like other healers who trust the innate ability to heal, she believes in using nutrients and other natural options to find, define and treat the problems which underlie degenerative, chronic diseases. The key is supporting the immune and other crucial body systems.



depopulation agenda exposed. Dr. Rima E. Laibow, M.D. is the Medical Director of the Natural Solutions Foundation. She is a graduate of Albert Einstein College of Medicine (1970) who believes passionately in the right every American to choose a personal health path that is free of government or corporate interference.

Dr. Laibow has seen results from these techniques so often in her patients and in her personal life, that she believes the medicine of the future is the medicine of cooperation with nature.



Dr. Laibow is the President of the NeuroTherapy Certification Board which she helped establish in order to strengthen and develop the field of NeuroBioFeedback and bring it into wide-spread use as a powerful, non-toxic tool for modern medicine.



Dr. Rima Laibow’s husband is Albert “Bert” Newton Stubblebine III a retired Major General in the United States Army. He was the commanding general of the United States Army Intelligence and Security Command from 1981 to 1984, when he retired from the Army.



depopulation agenda with Covid Vaccines. Dr. Rima E. Laibow, M.D. is the Medical Director of the Natural Solutions Foundation. She is a graduate of Albert Einstein College of Medicine (1970) who believes passionately in the right every American to choose a personal health path that is free of government or corporate interference.

Dr. Rima Laibow’s husband and retired Major General in the U.S. Army

Because of Dr. Laibow’s awareness of the wide variety of powerful natural, non-toxic options available to treat the underlying causes of disease, she is focused on maintaining these choices for all Americans.



Based on her understanding of the impact of poor nutrition and chemical/pesticide toxicity on the declining health of America, Dr. Laibow is determined to help Americans maintain their right to choose health promotion rather than illness care in their efforts to protect themselves from disease and toxic harm.



Dr. Rima Laibow not only has excellent medical credentials, she knows what’s best for people.



Dr. Laibow exposed the Depopulation agenda perfectly, over 12 years before it started.