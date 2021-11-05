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Ep 93: Losing Weight the Healthy Way ft. Robert Davis
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11 views • November 05, 2021
The weight loss industry is estimated to be over 60 billion dollars in the U.S. alone. 60 BILLION. There is so much misinformation from those simply wanting to sell you something that you might find yourself barely crawling out of the wreckage of myths, fads, and infomercials. It’s like trying to locate one small sock in a mountain of laundry. How can a regular person with a life and a job ever sift through all of the information out there to make an informed decision?
Meet Robert Davis. He’s done the sifting for you. His background as a journalist - reporting regularly on health issues - opened the door to researching the claims that crossed his desk. His work as an Epidemiologist (someone who investigates patterns and causes of disease) helps him uncover the truth behind the hype of many current health beliefs and diets.
---In this episode, you will discover---
“Don’t use exercise to lose weight”
The HEALTHY skeptic
Don’t trust your scale
Supersized LIES, not FRIES
Lose fat, not muscle
About Robert Davis
The “epiphany” moment for Robert Davis came when he was in college. He says he ate all the “normal” junk food and then thought he was doing good because he was drinking 2% milk! He now says he changes what he eats when he gets new nutrition information. But he also advises people to be patient with themselves. It’s better to make slow, gradual changes that will lead to a healthier, long-term future. A whole-foods diet has lots of options, so find out what works for you.
Robert J. Davis, Ph.D., aka The Healthy Skeptic, examines the science behind popular health claims, revealing what’s believable and what’s not. He is an award-winning health journalist whose work has appeared on CNN, PBS, WebMD, and in The Wall Street Journal. He is the author of four consumer health books: Supersized Lies; Fitter Faster; Coffee is Good for You; and The Healthy Skeptic. He is a graduate of Princeton University, he holds a master’s degree in public health and a Ph.D. in health policy.
Follow him on his website at:
www.healthyskeptic.com for video resources and links to his books.
Get a FREE chapter of Fork Your Diet: http://forkyourdiet.com
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
Meet Robert Davis. He’s done the sifting for you. His background as a journalist - reporting regularly on health issues - opened the door to researching the claims that crossed his desk. His work as an Epidemiologist (someone who investigates patterns and causes of disease) helps him uncover the truth behind the hype of many current health beliefs and diets.
---In this episode, you will discover---
“Don’t use exercise to lose weight”
The HEALTHY skeptic
Don’t trust your scale
Supersized LIES, not FRIES
Lose fat, not muscle
About Robert Davis
The “epiphany” moment for Robert Davis came when he was in college. He says he ate all the “normal” junk food and then thought he was doing good because he was drinking 2% milk! He now says he changes what he eats when he gets new nutrition information. But he also advises people to be patient with themselves. It’s better to make slow, gradual changes that will lead to a healthier, long-term future. A whole-foods diet has lots of options, so find out what works for you.
Robert J. Davis, Ph.D., aka The Healthy Skeptic, examines the science behind popular health claims, revealing what’s believable and what’s not. He is an award-winning health journalist whose work has appeared on CNN, PBS, WebMD, and in The Wall Street Journal. He is the author of four consumer health books: Supersized Lies; Fitter Faster; Coffee is Good for You; and The Healthy Skeptic. He is a graduate of Princeton University, he holds a master’s degree in public health and a Ph.D. in health policy.
Follow him on his website at:
www.healthyskeptic.com for video resources and links to his books.
Get a FREE chapter of Fork Your Diet: http://forkyourdiet.com
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
Keywords
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