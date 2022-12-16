Create New Account
Trump: AMERICA has FALLEN into the POWER of the deep state - December 15, 2022
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
"Ambassador TRUMP"... what is THAT a reference to?

"The United States of AMERICA, IS in fact 'FORCING, OUR Creator' - the Most High TRUE God - to INTERVENE, with 'a DIVINE Intervention'! - UNPRECEDENTED in all of human history - to 'OVERTHROW!' - the American Government - with NATURAL Disasters, and Devastation - such as the world, has never WITNESSED - in order 'to bring in a MONARCHY' - in order to bring about 'the Reign of the GREAT Monarch', who IS! - Jesus Christ, "the RISEN Lord". And when, 'WE', meet! - with Donald TRUMP? - he will THEN BE, "AMBASSADOR, Donald Trump" - and we will be, "the AMBASSADORS, of the Kingdom of Heaven" - sent to help 'his traumatized nation', move FORWARD, as they cope with "UNPRECEDENTED! - disasters, upon disasters". [- like the global pandemic that began in 2020...] Given Trump's REFUSAL to 'restore ORDER', to his own HOUSE? - to the CONGRESS! - earlier ON? - this IS, 'the ONLY Path LEFT'. This IS! - 'the only way', to PREVENT, Donald Trump, from 'being OVERTHROWN by his own GOVERNMENT'. We WILL NOT 'work', with a democrat PRESIDENT! - who would ONLY be "PUPPETED", by 'their DEEP state scripts'. President Donald TRUMP, has PROVEN to 'the whole WORLD'! - that he is "a REAL LEADER, who SPEAKS from the HEART, to his PEOPLE". And HE is going to have "PLENTY of uncomfortable TRUTHS!" - to SHARE, WITH them - as 'the COMING disasters' unfold." (- from Our March 03, 2019 Testimony Update - that is revisited in Our January 29, 2021 Blog)

Thumbnail Text: Trump is SO DELUSIONAL that he CAN'T even come to terms with the fact that there ARE no more "fair elections" in the United States and he CAN'T get re-elected no matter WHAT he says! Now, ONLY the TWO WITNESSES can SAVE America from the deep state. "AMBASSADOR TRUMP!" - YOU SHOULD HAVE LISTENED!

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

Keywords
trumptestimonydeep stateomginfluencefair electionsthe two witnesses2022america has fallenrigged electionsdecember 15rigged votingtestimonyofthetwowitnessesfree speech policy proposalthe end of democracy

