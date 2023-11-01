Culture War | How To Talk With Your Children About War | The Power of Prayer | ‘Woke’ Words Banned From Arkansas State Government | Moms on a Mission Joins His Glory News

Moms on a Mission Podcast joins Jenness White with His Glory News to discuss how to talk to our children about the wars happening and how we can stay out of the spirit of fear. Also, we talk about the wonderful Arkansas Governor, Sarah Huckabee, signing an executive order banning ‘woke’ words from the state government.

