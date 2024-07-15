Candidate, Worth Township Trustee - Doug Varty

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Carolyn sits down with Worth Township Trustee Candidate Doug Varty to speak about his motivations for running and experience in politics. Doug also lists many concerns he has about the current state of Worth Township as well as his concern over voter turnout rates.





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/