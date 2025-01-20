Trump Prophecy 2025!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump will be inaugurated for a second time tomorrow, on January 20, 2025. What will he accomplish in this term? What are his goals and how soon will he achieve them?
What have ancient and modern-day prophets stated about Trump and America?
Will we avert war? Will there be a time of peace? Will there be a recession or a depression?
What will Trump cause to occur in 2025?