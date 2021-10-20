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THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 12: Finding Favor with God
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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30 views • October 20, 2021

Our story this week begins with the elevation of Joseph from a prisoner to the office of prime minister. The Hittites conquered Egypt and the new king was given two dreams by the Lord.

By this time Joseph has spent thirteen years in Potiphar's household and in prison. He knows from past experience that he could rely upon God to provide the meaning of dreams. None of Pharaoh's soothsayers could make sense of the situation and the butler remembered his experience in prison.

Pharaoh quickly realized that Joseph was just the man he wanted to handle the coming crisis. God used the same famine to bring Jacob's family to Egypt and the fertile land of Goshen would allow them to prosper and multiply for more than four centuries.

Examining this story from the virtual time run allows us to see how the Godhead thinks and operates to accomplish their will on earth.

Sermon Outline:  https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1800.pdf

RLJ-1800 -- MARCH 21, 2021

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

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