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Exclusive: Laura Loomer Announces 2022 Run for Congress
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130 views • February 26, 2021
Laura Loomer of http://loomer2022.com joins The Alex Jones Show to announce her campaign for Congress in 2022.
https://banned.video/watch?id=603825fc17cd6e1bb30fd8d1
https://banned.video/watch?id=603825fc17cd6e1bb30fd8d1
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