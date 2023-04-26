https://gettr.com/post/p2f6iw24232

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】Fellow fighters from Himalaya MOS Farm: No matter where Brother Seven is, the love and care from his fellow fighters around the world have turned into stronger confidence and abundant energy. The ups and downs will only make us stronger. Actions speak louder than words. Let’s work together and stay strong. When Brother Seven returns, he will see a stronger NFSC and a better homeland.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】香草山农场战友：无论七哥在哪里，全球战友们对七哥的爱和牵挂已经化作更坚定的信心、更丰沛的能量。风雨正在见证我们的成长，行动是最恳切的表达，我们一起加油。等七哥回家的时候，七哥会看到一个更茁壮的新中国联邦、更美好的家园。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



