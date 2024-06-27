BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Revelation RedPill EP62: Special Guest Bruce Gore - Apocalypse In Space & Time
One of our most exciting Revelation Redpill Episodes YET! Bruce Gore is a teacher's teacher. He practiced law for 20 years but found his ministry nitch as one of the best biblical expositors of our day. We found Bruce Gore's excellent teaching series, Apocalypse in Space and Time and were glued for over 10 hours straight as he outlined what generations before have believed about the Last Days. We waited with baited breath for his presentation on the entire book of Revelation, which did not disappoint. Over the past several years Gore's teachings have reached hundreds of thousands of people as the Church wakes up from it's End Times Madness- to quote Gary Demar. Bruce's teaching style combines both humor and lightheartedness keeping audiences engaged. I always walk away from listening to Bruce Gore feeling happier and more grounded in my understanding of tough Biblical issues. Join us tonight for a very special episode of Revelation Red Pill you won't want to miss!

https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep-62/


Keywords
kingdomend timeslast daysrevelationmatthew 24the book of revelationeschatologyisaiah 53preterismisaiah 9jesus in the old testamentbruce gorerevelation red pillpost millennialprophesies of jesusapocalypse in space and time
