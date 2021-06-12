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More Ransomware Bullsh*t & Project Blue Beam Coming Soon, Don't Fall For The False Flags
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80 views • June 12, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Here we go again, more ransomeware BS - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/here-we-go-again-jbs-paid-russian-hackers-11-million-bitcoin-resolve-ransomware-attack
Project Bluebeam? Giant statue will talk - https://www.azcentral.com/story/entertainment/arts/2021/05/06/the-giant-worlds-tallest-moving-statue-phoenix/4947964001/
CBS says punch non vaxxers in the face - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-10-cbs-violence-against-unvaccinated-urges-punch-face.html
Former PM says we will decide who lives and who dies - https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1401798489957441536
These companies partner with the CDC - https://www.cdcfoundation.org/partner-list/corporations
Lockdowns coming again with made up variant - https://thewashingtonstandard.com/china-locks-down-15-million-people-for-100-cases-of-alleged-delta-variantas-uk-will-likely-extend-their-tyrannical-lock-down-again/
Dems can say the N-word with impunity - https://twitter.com/JoeConchaTV/status/1402772852940722178
Tell us you're a liberal without telling us - https://twitter.com/ramble_rants/status/1403073664296394753
Not the size of the dog in the fight, the size of the fight in the dog - https://twitter.com/nypost/status/1403061104222392323
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1403177537828626432
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Behind on child support, owe back taxes? Learn how to get rid of that debt - https://aimlessnews.com/DissolveYourDebt
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Here we go again, more ransomeware BS - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/here-we-go-again-jbs-paid-russian-hackers-11-million-bitcoin-resolve-ransomware-attack
Project Bluebeam? Giant statue will talk - https://www.azcentral.com/story/entertainment/arts/2021/05/06/the-giant-worlds-tallest-moving-statue-phoenix/4947964001/
CBS says punch non vaxxers in the face - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-10-cbs-violence-against-unvaccinated-urges-punch-face.html
Former PM says we will decide who lives and who dies - https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1401798489957441536
These companies partner with the CDC - https://www.cdcfoundation.org/partner-list/corporations
Lockdowns coming again with made up variant - https://thewashingtonstandard.com/china-locks-down-15-million-people-for-100-cases-of-alleged-delta-variantas-uk-will-likely-extend-their-tyrannical-lock-down-again/
Dems can say the N-word with impunity - https://twitter.com/JoeConchaTV/status/1402772852940722178
Tell us you're a liberal without telling us - https://twitter.com/ramble_rants/status/1403073664296394753
Not the size of the dog in the fight, the size of the fight in the dog - https://twitter.com/nypost/status/1403061104222392323
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1403177537828626432
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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