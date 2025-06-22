What is the Horizon?

Globe believers are taught that the flat horizon seen all around them is actually the physical curvature of their Earth globe. They will often claim to have seen the horizon slightly curving when observed from an airplane window, or claim that ships disappearing beyond the horizon have descended below the Earth’s curvature. Both of these presuppose and imply that the observable horizon is the literal physical curvature of the globe. In fact, Aristotle’s very first alleged proof of the globe recorded over 2,000 years ago rested upon this assumption. But is this accurate? Is the horizon really the curvature of the Earth?





