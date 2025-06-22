What is the Horizon?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Globe believers are taught that the flat horizon seen all around them is actually the physical curvature of their Earth globe. They will often claim to have seen the horizon slightly curving when observed from an airplane window, or claim that ships disappearing beyond the horizon have descended below the Earth’s curvature. Both of these presuppose and imply that the observable horizon is the literal physical curvature of the globe. In fact, Aristotle’s very first alleged proof of the globe recorded over 2,000 years ago rested upon this assumption. But is this accurate? Is the horizon really the curvature of the Earth?
Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
X: https://twitter.com/EricDubay
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/eric_dubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
Real Truthseekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/@ericdubay
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253
Dollar Vigilante: https://vigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay
Audible: https://www.audible.com/search?searchNarrator=Eric+Dubay
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Email: [email protected]