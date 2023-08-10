Foreign Oligarchs Gave Bidens $20 Million; Dems Still Insist Joe Is Squeaky Clean

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer revealed on Wednesday a third, very detailed, 19-page memo showing that the Bidens received more than $20 million from Eastern European oligarchs. But Dems would have you believe Joe had nothing to do with any of it, and that any seeming connection is coincidental.





Also, a jury gives Antifa members a pass for assaulting a journalist; the government forces the company formerly known as Twitter to secretly provide information about Donald Trump; and gas prices are going up again from their already high perch, a reminder about the green radicals directing the Biden administration.





In the second half of the show, John Birch Society researcher Christian Gomez talks to constitutional expert Joe Wolverton about term limits; and Gomez and fellow researcher Peter Rykowski take a hard look at the Convention of States’ recent mock convention.