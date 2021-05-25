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62) Claire Edwards sobre activismo e responsabilidade
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17 views • May 25, 2021
BIOGRAFIA: Claire Edwards é uma ex-editora britânica/irlandesa das Nações Unidas e foi especialista nas Nações Unidas em redacção intercultural. Ela é autora, professora e palestrante internacional. Ela formou-se em Língua e Literatura Francesa e possui o Mestrado em Competência Intercultural. Enquanto trabalhou na ONU, por muitos anos, ela editou todos os documentos do Comité das Nações Unidas sobre os Usos Pacíficos do Espaço Exterior e seus sub-comités jurídico e científico e técnico (de forma que ela está familiarizada com a legislação espacial e as questões específicas de preocupação relacionadas uso das órbitas espaciais). Ela é bi-cultural (inglês/irlandês) e já morou em seis países diferentes (Inglaterra, França, República Checa, Japão, Tailândia e Áustria) e fala inglês, francês, japonês e alemão, nessa ordem de competência.
Créditos para o Canal AGE OF TRUTH TV (Dinamarca), o extracto apresentado teve como fonte a conferência-debate AWAKEN WEEKEND DENMARK CONFERENCE, em Kauslunde Kro, Funen, Dinamarca, a 6 Setembro de 2020.
Fonte original:
CLAIRE EDWARDS & STEVEN WHYBROW ~ "World Awakening, Truth & Activism" ~ AWC Live [Age Of Truth TV] - 13/09/2020.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JwfCmqCZ4ME
http://ageoftruth.tv/claire-edwards-steven-whybrow-world-awakening-truth-activism-awc-live/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGA
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
Créditos para o Canal AGE OF TRUTH TV (Dinamarca), o extracto apresentado teve como fonte a conferência-debate AWAKEN WEEKEND DENMARK CONFERENCE, em Kauslunde Kro, Funen, Dinamarca, a 6 Setembro de 2020.
Fonte original:
CLAIRE EDWARDS & STEVEN WHYBROW ~ "World Awakening, Truth & Activism" ~ AWC Live [Age Of Truth TV] - 13/09/2020.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JwfCmqCZ4ME
http://ageoftruth.tv/claire-edwards-steven-whybrow-world-awakening-truth-activism-awc-live/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGA
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
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