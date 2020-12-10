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Lori Colley - Ep. 465 - GREAT NEWS—And Strange Things!—The CHINESE Coup
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56 views • December 10, 2020
December 10, 2020
The tide has turned! Eric Swalwell’s Chinese honey pot exposed, Hunter under FBI investigation, FB being sued by 48 states, 19 US states ask SCOTUS to rule on funky ballots, FBI looking into Seth Rich. PLUS interesting news of possible Chinese invasion? You be the judge.
Thanks for watching and praying!
SNOW Teeth Whitening 25% off—just click the link http://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=186&;aff_id=1636
Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/huge-4-years-stonewalling-corrupt-fbi-finally-admits-holding-seth-richs-laptop/?utm_source=Twitter&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/09/facebook-sued-by-48-attorneys-general-ftc-for-allegedly-obtaining-social-media-monopoly/
https://s3.amazonaws.com/archives.halturnershow.com/December-2020/Hal-Turner-Radio-Show-12-09-2020.mp3
https://www.rebelnews.com/the_china_files
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/ominous-u-s-positioning-naval-vessels-off-east-west-coasts-massive-troop-movements-in-conus
MY INTERVIEW WITH JOHN MICHAEL CHAMBERS on Dominion and fraud in Michigan and Georgia:
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/making-sense-of-the-madness?wix-vod-video-id=c6f2f7a64c964670be5b3de93f60d039&;wix-vod-comp-id=comp-kh29zk0r
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Copyright Disclaimer: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
The tide has turned! Eric Swalwell’s Chinese honey pot exposed, Hunter under FBI investigation, FB being sued by 48 states, 19 US states ask SCOTUS to rule on funky ballots, FBI looking into Seth Rich. PLUS interesting news of possible Chinese invasion? You be the judge.
Thanks for watching and praying!
SNOW Teeth Whitening 25% off—just click the link http://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=186&;aff_id=1636
Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/huge-4-years-stonewalling-corrupt-fbi-finally-admits-holding-seth-richs-laptop/?utm_source=Twitter&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/09/facebook-sued-by-48-attorneys-general-ftc-for-allegedly-obtaining-social-media-monopoly/
https://s3.amazonaws.com/archives.halturnershow.com/December-2020/Hal-Turner-Radio-Show-12-09-2020.mp3
https://www.rebelnews.com/the_china_files
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/ominous-u-s-positioning-naval-vessels-off-east-west-coasts-massive-troop-movements-in-conus
MY INTERVIEW WITH JOHN MICHAEL CHAMBERS on Dominion and fraud in Michigan and Georgia:
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/making-sense-of-the-madness?wix-vod-video-id=c6f2f7a64c964670be5b3de93f60d039&;wix-vod-comp-id=comp-kh29zk0r
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Copyright Disclaimer: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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