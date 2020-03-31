2020 Virus outbreak 02| The difference between dying FROM and dying WITH the Virus | Health | Adrian

#Adrian #Coronovirus #ColloidalSilver #Health #DiseaseThis video is about the difference between dying from Coronavirus Covid-19 and drying from it. The numbers we are being show are perhaps a little skewed.My video about balance and perspective:The article I was referencing:This video is well worth watching:Do read the comments as well.The truth about mobile phone and wireless radiation - Dr Devra Davis:Dr. Thomas Cowan:Massive Predicted Effects of 5GThis contradicts what the US media as stating about New York:Are viruses alive?Breakdown on Corona Testing Procedures Dr Andrew Kaufman - You Cannot Catch VirusesFor treatments and prevention do not underestimate the power of baking soda (sodium bicarb) NOT baking powder. Also Vitamins C (large doses), D and E, selenium and Zinc. Sauerkraut. Colloidal silver for your nose, sinus, throat and nebulise for your lungs. Plenty of rest, fresh air and sunlight (vitamin D). Lots of laughter and avoid stress.Cut out sugar. Intermittent fasting is also great. You can look at the Wim Hof breathing method as well.My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:--My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:---