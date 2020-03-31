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2020 Virus outbreak 02| The difference between dying FROM and dying WITH the Virus | Health | Adrian
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84 views • March 31, 2020
#Adrian #Coronovirus #ColloidalSilver #Health #Disease
This video is about the difference between dying from Coronavirus Covid-19 and drying from it. The numbers we are being show are perhaps a little skewed.
My video about balance and perspective:
https://youtu.be/IUF2IMlM_q0
The article I was referencing:
https://swprs.org/a-swiss-doctor-on-covid-19/
This video is well worth watching:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUw1Rzbde5U&t=215s
Do read the comments as well.
The truth about mobile phone and wireless radiation - Dr Devra Davis:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwyDCHf5iCY
Dr. Thomas Cowan:
Massive Predicted Effects of 5G
https://fourfoldhealing.com/blogs/news/massive-predicted-effects-of-5g
This contradicts what the US media as stating about New York:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRDsYG57qII
Are viruses alive?
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/are-viruses-alive-2004/
Breakdown on Corona Testing Procedures Dr Andrew Kaufman - You Cannot Catch Viruses
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-HF_HoyZNY
For treatments and prevention do not underestimate the power of baking soda (sodium bicarb) NOT baking powder. Also Vitamins C (large doses), D and E, selenium and Zinc. Sauerkraut. Colloidal silver for your nose, sinus, throat and nebulise for your lungs. Plenty of rest, fresh air and sunlight (vitamin D). Lots of laughter and avoid stress.
Cut out sugar. Intermittent fasting is also great. You can look at the Wim Hof breathing method as well.
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
This video is about the difference between dying from Coronavirus Covid-19 and drying from it. The numbers we are being show are perhaps a little skewed.
My video about balance and perspective:
https://youtu.be/IUF2IMlM_q0
The article I was referencing:
https://swprs.org/a-swiss-doctor-on-covid-19/
This video is well worth watching:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUw1Rzbde5U&t=215s
Do read the comments as well.
The truth about mobile phone and wireless radiation - Dr Devra Davis:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwyDCHf5iCY
Dr. Thomas Cowan:
Massive Predicted Effects of 5G
https://fourfoldhealing.com/blogs/news/massive-predicted-effects-of-5g
This contradicts what the US media as stating about New York:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRDsYG57qII
Are viruses alive?
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/are-viruses-alive-2004/
Breakdown on Corona Testing Procedures Dr Andrew Kaufman - You Cannot Catch Viruses
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-HF_HoyZNY
For treatments and prevention do not underestimate the power of baking soda (sodium bicarb) NOT baking powder. Also Vitamins C (large doses), D and E, selenium and Zinc. Sauerkraut. Colloidal silver for your nose, sinus, throat and nebulise for your lungs. Plenty of rest, fresh air and sunlight (vitamin D). Lots of laughter and avoid stress.
Cut out sugar. Intermittent fasting is also great. You can look at the Wim Hof breathing method as well.
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Keywords
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