Pair of Ukrainian GUR UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters caught on the lens of a Russian fiber-optic FPV - clip 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A pair of Ukrainian GUR UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were caught on the lens of a Russian fiber-optic FPV “waiting” drone during one of Budanov’s “brilliant” operations to land troops near Pokrovsk — directly under Russian drone fire.
After the Special Forces troops landed, they were destroyed by FPV drones.
More info on clips 1 and 2.