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A Giant Coverup ~ Hiding The Truth On A Mass Scale!
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88 views • January 26, 2020
Here's another great video for discussion. You don't have to agree with everything in this video to get something out of it. I just want you to question "Everything" you were taught in school. Apply critical thinking, use discernment, and do your own research regarding the subject matter in the video.
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