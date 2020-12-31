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Bill Gates Stars as 'The Ventriloquist' in the Communist Takeover of the World
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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87 views • December 31, 2020
Visit Anarchapulco 2021: https://anarchapulco.com

Subscribe to The Dollar Vigilante Today: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

All about Jeff Berwick and Charlie Robinson's Book "Controlled Demolition": https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Intro: George Carlin talking about 2020 all the way back in 1996: https://twitter.com/fightoracle/status/1343701020841537539

Achmed the terrorist clips: https://youtu.be/IL357BrwK7c , https://youtu.be/GBvfiCdk-jc

Regan Hillyer - How To Brainwash 7 Billion People: https://youtu.be/Wf88XSVlBtc (use just first 2 minutes or so)

Pinky and the Brain - The Really Great Dictator:
https://youtu.be/SGUqwaORfbU

Skit of David Rockefeller and Gates Jr.
https://youtu.be/uHIARfxV4f0

Tik Tok Nurses: https://twitter.com/FabioPatriot17/status/1343901783006076929

Report: 1.5 Billion Face Masks Added To Plastic Ocean Hellscape: https://summit.news/2020/12/30/report-1-5-billion-face-masks-added-to-plastic-ocean-hellscape

Police pushed back from AntiLockdown rave in London: https://twitter.com/Piers_Corbyn/status/1343975376314372100

Swiss Artists Against Covid Restrictions: https://youtu.be/b89W4mijN4c


Panthers Offensive Tackle Russell Okung Receives Half of Salary in Bitcoin: https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/12/29/russell-okung-panthers-salary-bitcoin-contract
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vaccinesbigcovid19bill gatees
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