Guerrilla War to WEF Slapdown: Ricardo Bosi on Trump's 2026 Strategy
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
48 views • 2 days ago

John Michael Chambers and retired Australian Special Forces Lt. Col. Ricardo Bosi pull back the curtain on what they describe as a global military and psychological operation. Bosi analyzes the expansion of Guantanamo Bay for "tens of thousands" of detainees, the compartmentalized nature of "white hat" strategy, and the psychological warfare being waged on the public.


The conversation covers Trump's confrontational appearance at the WEF, the meaning behind the new "Board of Peace," the engineered collapse of the Federal Reserve, and the introduction of asset-backed sovereign currency. Bosi urges listeners to move past the "Dunning-Kruger effect," study key government strategy documents, and develop the critical thinking necessary to navigate the transition into a promised "golden age."


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting



Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

