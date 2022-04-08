© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Winter and cold backstage | Teaser
Follow
0
Share
Report
74 views • April 08, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SntrTy3GKOk
We share emotions from filming in our backstage. Full version from CMCproduction video studio: https://youtu.be/jrSFkWqIszQ on ProVideoLife YouTube channel
The main role in the plot sketch Arthur Gura is a swimmer in an ice-hole at minus 50 degrees. Artur Gura (CMCproduction videographer) has already played various roles for Philip Guzenyuk's project "Happiness in Activity" not for the first time. Either hands in the frame, then penetration, then extras. And finally grown to the main roles! And his new hobby - to swim in the ice hole - became an excellent plot sketch for the new series. And you can watch with your own eyes how everything happened behind the scenes - BACKSTAGE
How are we filming? Very wintery and cold video.
How everything happens behind the scenes, you can watch with your own eyes.
Backstage from filming for Philip Guzenyuk's channel "Happiness in activity".
Arthur Gura:
https://vk.com/artgura
Philip Guzenyuk (Happiness in work, coach-trainer, self-development):
https://vk.com/philguzenuk
https://www.youtube.com/c/HappinessinactionRu
https://www.instagram.com/happinessinaction/
https://www.facebook.com/Happinessinaction.ru
https://vk.com/happinessinactionru
https://delogoda.happinessinaction.ru
https://program.happinessinaction.ru
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
We share emotions from filming in our backstage. Full version from CMCproduction video studio: https://youtu.be/jrSFkWqIszQ on ProVideoLife YouTube channel
The main role in the plot sketch Arthur Gura is a swimmer in an ice-hole at minus 50 degrees. Artur Gura (CMCproduction videographer) has already played various roles for Philip Guzenyuk's project "Happiness in Activity" not for the first time. Either hands in the frame, then penetration, then extras. And finally grown to the main roles! And his new hobby - to swim in the ice hole - became an excellent plot sketch for the new series. And you can watch with your own eyes how everything happened behind the scenes - BACKSTAGE
How are we filming? Very wintery and cold video.
How everything happens behind the scenes, you can watch with your own eyes.
Backstage from filming for Philip Guzenyuk's channel "Happiness in activity".
Arthur Gura:
https://vk.com/artgura
Philip Guzenyuk (Happiness in work, coach-trainer, self-development):
https://vk.com/philguzenuk
https://www.youtube.com/c/HappinessinactionRu
https://www.instagram.com/happinessinaction/
https://www.facebook.com/Happinessinaction.ru
https://vk.com/happinessinactionru
https://delogoda.happinessinaction.ru
https://program.happinessinaction.ru
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.