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SUN SIMULATOR EXPOSED!
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366 views • April 24, 2020
MUSIC: Oleg Byonic - Broad Expanse Of Heaven
http://olegbyonic.bandcamp.com
SUN SIMULATOR EXPOSED! - PART2. HERE>> https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/5408d84c-cb4c-437e-a44b-
d4b0b61b387e
SUN SIMULATOR EXPOSED! - PART3.HERE>>https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/47965219-9701-4e53-bd11-2b07486381b9
Video submitted by a fellow researcher! Awesome capture! Just needed some SixthSensory Perception! lol
Nothing special done in the enhancement process.. just HDR, and sharpening.. and tonal balance, also with various changes to the color balance.. Plenty of patience and determination... Helps if you know what you are looking at/for.. We see clouds right? well wrong again! All smoke and mirrors!
There will be a part two shortly so stay tuned, you can subscribe to my other channel if you want, I am not bothered about sub counts or pleasing anyone... Just getting the truth out there for those who care!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/
http://olegbyonic.bandcamp.com
SUN SIMULATOR EXPOSED! - PART2. HERE>> https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/5408d84c-cb4c-437e-a44b-
d4b0b61b387e
SUN SIMULATOR EXPOSED! - PART3.HERE>>https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/47965219-9701-4e53-bd11-2b07486381b9
Video submitted by a fellow researcher! Awesome capture! Just needed some SixthSensory Perception! lol
Nothing special done in the enhancement process.. just HDR, and sharpening.. and tonal balance, also with various changes to the color balance.. Plenty of patience and determination... Helps if you know what you are looking at/for.. We see clouds right? well wrong again! All smoke and mirrors!
There will be a part two shortly so stay tuned, you can subscribe to my other channel if you want, I am not bothered about sub counts or pleasing anyone... Just getting the truth out there for those who care!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/
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