THE COVID VAXXED ARE BLE TRANSCEIVERS
235 views
•
Published 15 hours ago
•
Random Scan Showing 77 out of 102 people are BLE
77 Vaxxed Emitting Bluetooth Signals
Keywords
vaccinesgenocideaidspandemicdeathsbioweaponbluetoothcancerssterilizationparalysisclotsstrokescovidplandemicmyocarditisheart-attacks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos